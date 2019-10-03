Red-White Game Rosters/Information Announced

FAYETTEVILLE – In honor of playing the Red-White Game in Barnhill Arena this Saturday (Oct. 5 at 3 pm), the Arkansas men’s basketball team will be divided into two teams with two Razorback legends serving as honorary coaches. Coach Eddie Sutton is scheduled to be the honorary coach for the Red Team. Coach Nolan Richardson is scheduled to be the honorary coach for the White Team. Also, members from the Sutton and Richardson families are set to attend the game and be a part of a pregame recognition.

The breakdown of the teams include:

RED (TEAM EDDIE)

#1 Isaiah Joe

#2 Adrio Bailey

#11 JD Notae

#13 Emeka Obukwelu

#23 Connor Vanover

#24 Ethan Henderson

#33 Jimmy Whitt Jr.

WHITE (TEAM NOLAN)

#0 Jeantal Cylla

#3 Desi Sills

#5 Jalen Harris

#12 Ty Stevens

#15 Mason Jones

#22 Abayomi Iyiola

#35 Reggie Chaney

Eddie Sutton was 260-75 (.776) as Arkansas head coach from 1974-85 and led the Razorbacks to nine NCAA Tournament berths in 11 seasons, including the 1978 NCAA Final Four. Sutton was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. This past spring, the men’s practice gym in the Basketball Performance Center was named in honor of Coach Sutton.

Nolan Richardson posted a school-record 389 wins with 13 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Razorbacks won the 1994 NCAA Championship, was 1995 NCAA Runner-Up and reached the 1990 NCAA Final Four. Richardson was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014. On Oct. 20, 2019, the University will unveil Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena prior to the Razorbacks exhibition game with Arkansas-Little Rock.

Free and open to the public, the Red-White Game at Barnhill Arena will begin at 3 pm with doors to the arena opening at 1:30 pm. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served general admission basis. Parking is free as well. (See below for suggested lots.) ADA parking is available for those with a state-issued ADA hangtag in Lots 59 and 67. These lots are accessible from Meadow Street ADA drop off is also available in that location for those without a hangtag.

Fans are encouraged to join the Razorback coaching staff who will wear Razorback gear from the 1980’s, honoring both coaches roamed the sidelines during that decade. Fans can also wear 80’s-themed clothes.

The game itself will be four, eight-minute quarters with a seven-minute halftime. Players may switch teams if needed during the game. There will be concessions and souvenir sales. As for all home Razorback events, the Clear Bag Policy is in effect.

Following the game, there will be an autograph session with the 2019-20 Razorbacks and Coach Musselman in the Walker Pavilion (Indoor football practice facility).

Oct. 5 – Saturday – 3 pm

Barnhill Arena

Date: Saturday – October 5

Time: 3:00 pm Doors open at 1:30 pm

Location: Barnhill Arena

Tickets: Free – General Admission Seating

Parking: Free – Suggested Lots:

o Lot 44 (Maple Street)

o Any University lot west of Razorback Road.

o ADA parking is available for those with a state-issued ADA hangtag in Lots 59 and 67. These lots are accessible from Meadow Street ADA drop off is also available in that location for those without a hangtag.

Postgame Autograph Session at Walker Pavilion (Indoor football practice facility).

Fans are encouraged to wear ’80s themed clothing OR your favorite retro Razorback gear.

We’re trying out a pregame lightshow during introductions! Fans can take out their cell phones, open the Razorback Game Day App and participate in a synchronized arena-wide light show. Here are the steps:

o Make sure you have the Razorback Game Day App downloaded DOWNLOAD NOW

o Open the app, click the menu icon in the top left corner, tap “Light Show”

o Make sure you allow your microphone to be enabled

o Have your phone out and ready before introductions begin to make sure you’re ready and your phone reacts to the beginning of the light show song.