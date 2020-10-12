Replacing Feleipe Franks in Red Zone Hasn’t Produced Positive Results

FAYETTEVILLE — Twice this season Arkansas has removed quarterback Feleipe Franks near the opponent’s goal line, but neither time did they get the desired results.

After three games, Arkansas has yet to score a rushing touchdown. That may be part of the reason that Kendal Briles has opted to remove Franks and insert the speedy KJ Jefferson and Malik Hornsby. Sam Pittman was asked about the decision to do make those changes.

“Well, because that was part of our goal line package going into the game, so that’s what Kendal did,” Pittman said. “We felt like we could get outside when they’re all hammering inside on us, so that’s what he decided to do. We worked it all week, it just didn’t work out. KJ’s situation was the same the week before. I’m not going to sit here and second guess what we did, because we practiced it every day. That’s for the fans and y’all to second guess on that, but when he called Malik in there, I had no problem with it. We practiced it, it looked good. So, that’s why we did it.”

Against Mississippi State, Jefferson entered the game early in the second quarter. Arkansas faced a third-and-goal at the Bulldogs 3. Rakeem Boyd had gained three yards on both first and second down. Jefferson ran for one on third down. On fourth from the Auburn 2, Jefferson fumbled and Londyn Craft recovered at his own 3. The game was tied at 7.

Against Auburn, the decision to insert Hornsby came early in the fourth period. On a first-and-goal play, Franks passed incomplete to wide receiver John David White. Hornsby then came in on second down and gained a yard. On third down he was tackled for a two-yard loss back to the Auburn 5. At that point, AJ Reed nailed a 23-yard field goal. That pulled the Razorbacks to within 27-21 with 11:37 remaining in the game.

In addition to not having a rushing touchdown in three games, Arkansas’ offense has started slowly. They fell behind Auburn 17-0 on Saturday. Pittman was asked on Monday what is causing the sluggish starts?

“All of that to me directly relates to our pregame,” Pittman said. “We don’t start fast because we don’t start pregame fast. We’re out there basically going, “Hey, look at me. Look how good I look in my uniform.” And not getting ready for the game. That’s got to stop. That’s our fault. That’s my fault.

“We’ve got to get our players going in pregame warmups. We’ve got to knock heads a little bit, we’ve got to run routes faster, we’ve got to catch balls. We didn’t hardly catch a ball in pregame. Therefore we started very slow. I believe everything matters. I believe everything correlates to winning if you do it the correct way, and we did not. And it starts in pregame warmups.”

In the past two games, Franks has completed 42 of 58 passes for 530 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. He also has rushed 23 times for 41 yards.