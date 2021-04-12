Report: Arkansas and Musselman Finalizing Raise, Extension

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 27: Head coach Eric Musselman of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates after defeating Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 27, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

A late night tweet from Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek on Monday night seems to have put an end to the talk of when will the Eric Musselman raise and extension happen.



Following an Elite Eight run in his second season Musselman earned the opportunity for a raise and multi-year extension. The Hogs finished 25-7 and 13-4 in SEC play earning a three seed in the NCAA Tournament after winning 11 straight SEC regular season games and 12 SEC games in a row overall.



Heard Muss told Arizona no thanks Monday night, hangin' w/Yurachek at the AD's crib … expecting new deal with raise to remain Head Hog to be announced soon … https://t.co/yVC8gbiQEO — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) April 13, 2021

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is finalizing a new multi-year contract that will keep him with the Razorbacks, source told @Stadium.



Musselman led Arkansas to the Elite Eight in just his second season at the helm. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 13, 2021

