Report: Arkansas Hires Defensive Line Coach From Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman continues to put his 2021 staff together with the latest hire being Tulsa defensive line coach Jermial Ashley according to Footballscoop.com.

Ashley has spent the past six years at Tulsa after previously coaching Trinity Valley Community College defensive line for two seasons. Before his stint at TVCC, Ashley spent three seasons working with the defensive line at Oklahoma State University under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Bill Young.

A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Ashley attended Keller Fossil Ridge High School, then played two seasons at Tyler Junior College where he was an NJCAA All-America defensive end. He then moved to the University of Kansas to continue his education and playing career. Ashley started two years at Kansas earning all-Big 12 honors in 2004 and 2005. He signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns following college.

At Arkansas, Ashley will replace Derrick LeBlanc who is eyeing a return to the NFL.

Ashley will be the fourth new on-field assistant for Pittman.