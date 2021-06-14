Arkansas Hires Former NFL OC to Coach Tight Ends

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has hired former Razorback quarterback and NFL offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to coach tight ends.

Loggains has coached in the NFL from 2008-2020 serving as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins. He also coached quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns on season.

Loggains was born in Newport, but went to high school at Abilene (Texas) Cooper. He lettered for the Razorbacks from 2001-04.

At Arkansas he will be the replacement for Brad Davis, Arkansas’ offensive line coach who went to LSU. Cody Kennedy, who was coaching tight ends, moved to the offensive line.