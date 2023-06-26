BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

It appears that someone with a famous last name in the softball world is heading to Fayetteville to join the Razorbacks.

D1Softball reported Monday that Utah associate head coach DJ Gasso is expected to be hired by Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel.

He is the son of legendary Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, a seven-time Women’s College World Series winning coach.

Gasso is also the brother-in-law of Razorback super fan and radio and television personality Bobby Bones, an Arkansas native who was born in Hot Springs and raised in Mountain Pine.

He has spent the last three seasons at Utah and was part of D1Softball’s 2023 coaching staff of the year after the Utes (42-16) made a run to the Women’s College World Series.

Gasso has been Utah’s hitting coach for three seasons and the Utes had a team average of .327, fifth-best in the NCAA in 2023 and 60 points better than when he came aboard.

He was elevated to associate head coach last December by Utes head coach Amy Hogue.

Gasso spent two seasons as a graduate assistant for his mom at Oklahoma, where the Norman native completed his master’s degree in intercollegiate athletics administration.

That came after finishing up a college baseball career by batting .313 at the University of Central Oklahoma after two years at Bradley and a season at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

D1Softball reports Gasso is expected to replace assistant coach Yolanda McRae for Deifel, who was a graduate assistant at Oklahoma during the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Gasso married wife Grace in June 2021 and they welcomed a son named Parker in September of 2022.

Bones is married to Grace’s sister Caitlin.

Photo courtesy of Bobby Bones