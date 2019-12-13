Report: Arkansas to Add Barry Odom as Defensive Coordinator

FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2019 file photo, Missouri head coach Barry Odom watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Missouri has fired Odom. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday, Nov. 30, because no announcement has been made. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FAYETTEVILLE — Sources have indicated to this reporter that Barry Odom will be the defensive coordinator at Arkansas under Sam Pittman.

Football Scoop is reporting today as well that Odom will become defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

Sources tell FootballScoop Barry Odom plans to join Sam Pittman's staff at Arkansas as defensive coordinator https://t.co/89UA8lOhFS — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 13, 2019

Odom was the head coach at Missouri the past four years compiling a record of 25-25. The Tigers were 4-8 in his first season in 2016, but then reeled off 7-6, 8-5 and 6-6 seasons. Despite that he was fired on the Saturday following the Tigers downing Arkansas in Little Rock.

Odom brings vast experience to the staff at Arkansas previously being a head coach in the SEC. He was the defensive coordinator at Missouri in 2015. He held the same position at Memphis from 2012-14.

Odom, 43, was a linebacker for Missouri from 1996-99. He coached safeties at Missouri from 2009-11.

It was rumored as early as Sunday that Odom would join Pittman at Arkansas, but some indicated he was waiting to see if he got the head coaching job at Memphis. That job was filled by Ryan Silverfield today.

Pittman now has, in addition to Odom, Justin Stepp to coach wide receivers and Brad Davis for the offensive line. Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long was also a candidate at Memphis and he has been rumored to possibly be up for the offensive coordinator post with Pittman.