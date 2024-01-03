FAYETTEVILLE — According to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz Arkansas is set to hire Missouri State co-offensive coordinator Ronnie Fouch to coach wide receivers.

Fouch joined the Missouri State staff in 2020 as the team’s running backs coach and was promoted to Co-Offensive Coordinator in 2023 with the transition under new head coach Ryan Beard. Fouch coached the running backs and served as both the recruiting and special teams coordinator.

Fouch has ties to Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino from both Missouri State and Louisville. From 2015-18, he served as the offensive quality control coach at Louisville, assisting with the special teams and quarterbacks personnel for the Cardinals. He recruited 10 states and helped mentor a number of standout players, including first-round NFL Draft pick Lamar Jackson.

Fouch played college football at Washington and then transferred to Indiana State where he was one of the Valley’s top quarterbacks during his tenure. He started 22 games in Terre Haute, completing 322-of-544 passes for 4,316 yards and 38 touchdowns. The Sycamores were 6-5 in both of his seasons as the starter, including engineering an overtime victory against MoState in 2010. In 2011, ISU was ranked in the FCS Top 25 most of the year.

At Arkansas, Fouch will replace Kenny Guiton who left to join the staff at Wisconsin.