Report: Jeff Traylor Becomes New Head Coach at UTSA

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas assistant Jeff Traylor has accepted the head coaching job at UTSA according to Football Scoop’s Zach Barnett.

Barnett had tweeted earlier on Monday that Traylor was the leading candidate and then went with he had been selected to replace Frank Wilson.

This is happening, btw. Jeff Traylor will be the next head coach at UTSA. https://t.co/ZKNcvsfnti — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 9, 2019

Traylor coached running backs and associate head coach the past two years. He helped develop Rakeem Boyd who topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark this past season. Traylor was noted for his recruiting in East Texas.

He has been a head coach at Gilmer (Texas) High School and assistant at Texas as well as SMU before coming to Arkansas. He was also an assistant at a pair of high schools in Texas, Big Sandy and Jacksonville, prior to becoming a head coach.