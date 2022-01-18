Report: Kendal Briles Offered Offensive Coordinator Job at Miami

FAYETTEVILLE — According to a report by Brett McMurphy the University of Miami (Fla.) and head coach Mario Cristobal has offered the offensive coordinator job to Arkansas’ Kendal Briles.

Briles has been at Arkansas for two years with Sam Pittman. He is known to be recruiting in the Atlanta area today.

Reports on Monday had Cristobal favoring hiring Jason Candle for the offensive coordinator position. However, it was also stated Candle was happy as head coach at Toledo. The report also mentioned Briles was someone Cristobal had interest in.

Sources have indicated Arkansas is working on an extension for Briles.

