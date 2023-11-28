BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – Bobby Petrino has agreed to return to Arkansas as offensive coordinator and a deal is being finalized, sources tell ESPN’s Chris Low.

Low’s tweet via X, formerly known as Twitter, followed up ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel’s report that Arkansas was involved with current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Petrino.

Petrino was 51-34 at Arkansas from 2009-2012 with wins in the Liberty and Cotton Bowls and a loss in the Sugar Bowl before being fired with cause.

“Sources: Arkansas is vetting hiring former head coach Bobby Petrino as the school’s next offensive coordinator,” Thamel noted on X. “Petrino has indicated in the recruiting space that he’s in the mix for an SEC coordinator job.”

Petrino was fired by then athletic director Jeff Long due to the aftermath of a April Fools Day 2012 motorcycle crash he had in Crosses, Arkansas, with his 25-year-old mistress and employee Jessica Dorrell, a former Razorback volleyball player.

After first saying Dorrell wasn’t on the motorcycle with him, Petrino admitted that while also acknowledging he had hired her to work in the athletics department after giving her a $20,000 gift and had not disclosed his relationship with university officials.

Five days after putting Petrino on administrative leave due to the details of an Arkansas State Police report, Arkansas fired Petrino on April 10, 2012, with cause as Long noted the coach had “engaged in a pattern of misleading and manipulative behavior” before and after the motorcycle crash.

“I think it’s important to remember that it wasn’t an extramarital affair that got Bobby fired,” Long said. “I couldn’t fire him for that even if I wanted to. He lied and repeatedly lied, and that’s why he was fired. It was the deceitful lying piece that got him. All that said, I remain a believer that Bobby is a hell of a football coach and knew that when I hired him.”

Petrino would return to the state to speak to the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Sept. 19, 2019, offered up a mea culpa to the crowd and state and was rewardedd a standing ovation.

“I wanted to be able to come here and apologize to everybody, the fans, the players, and truly tell you how sorry I am for the way it ended,” Petrino said. “But I also wanted to come here to thank you for everything that people in this room and in this state do for me and my family. They are great to us.”

After he fired at Arkansas, Petrino was off a year before taking the head coaching at Western Kentucky in 2013 and going 8-4 and then moved on to his second stint at Louisville from 2014-18.

Petrino was being fired in 2018 after losing his last nine games at Louisville.

He would reemerge at Missouri State in 2020 and went 18-15 in two yeas and helping the Bears get to the FCS playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

Petrino was then hired in 2023 by new UNLV head coach Barry Odom to be his offensive coordinator, but he left after a month when offered the same job by Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Texas A&M fired Fisher on with a buyout of more than $75 million one hired Duke head coach and former Aggies defensive coordinator Mike Elko on Sunday.