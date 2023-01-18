FAYETTEVILLE — Reports from various media including The Star Telegram in Fort Worth are reporting that Kendal Briles to TCU is a “done” deal and thus is leaving Arkansas after three years.

At TCU, Briles will replace Garrett Riley who left following the season to accept the same position at Clemson under Dabo Swinney. TCU is coming off an appearance in the College Football National Championship game where they fell to Georgia 65-7.

At Arkansas, Briles helped the Razorbacks to get to bowl games the past two seasons. This season, the Hogs averaged 32.4 points and 471.2 yards per game. The Hogs averaged 234.7 yards passing each game and then 236.5 on the ground for one of the best balanced offenses in college football.

Briles came to Arkansas from Florida State where he was offensive coordinator in 2019. At Houston in 2018, Briles was associate head coach in addition to offensive coordinator. He held the same position at FAU in 2017 though it was termed assistant head coach there. He held various jobs at Baylor from 2008-2016. At all his stop Briles coaches the quarterbacks as he serves as offensive coordinator.

In a 55-53 triple-overtime victory over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Briles’ offense rolled up 681 yards which is a post-season school record despite missing several starters and key players. The Hogs had 287 through the air against the Jayhawks and 394 on the ground.

In the Outback Bowl following the 2021 season, Arkansas defeated Penn State 24-10. In the win, Arkansas had 451 yards of total offense including 353 on the ground.

Briles is the fifth coach to leave Sam Pittman’s staff since the season ended. Barry Odom is the new head coach at UNLV, Michael Scherer is his defensive coordinator. Dowell Loggains is the offensive coordinator at South Carolina. Dominique Bowman will coach defensive backs at Temple.

Sam Pittman hired Travis Williams from UCF and Marcus Woodson Florida State as co-defensive coordinators as well as Morgan Turner to coach tight ends. He now has two openings on his staff.