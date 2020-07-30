REPORTS: SEC Approves 10 Game, Conference Only Schedule

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is expected to announce on the SEC Network Thursday afternoon that the 14 conference member schools can proceed with plans to play college football under a 10 game, SEC games only format.

BREAKING: #SEC presidents have adopted a plan to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this fall, sources told @SINow.



League approved kickoff date is Sept. 26. Particulars on the schedule (the two additional games & locations) are unclear for now.



SEC title game Dec. 19. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 30, 2020

This follows a decision by the ACC to play an 11 game conference only plus one schedule. Sanky’s announcement will apparently eliminate the University of Arkansas non conference schedule featuring Nevada, Notre Dame, Charleston Southern and ULM.

The season would begin on September 26 with a conference championship game to be played December 19.