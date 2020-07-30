REPORTS: SEC Approves 10 Game, Conference Only Schedule

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is expected to announce on the SEC Network Thursday afternoon that the 14 conference member schools can proceed with plans to play college football under a 10 game, SEC games only format.
This follows a decision by the ACC to play an 11 game conference only plus one schedule. Sanky’s announcement will apparently eliminate the University of Arkansas non conference schedule featuring Nevada, Notre Dame, Charleston Southern and ULM.
The season would begin on September 26 with a conference championship game to be played December 19.