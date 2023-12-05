FAYETTEVILLE — In a move that has been rumored for awhile running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is entering the transfer portal.

On3 was first to report it. Sanders leaves Arkansas after playing in six games in 2023. He rushed 62 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders caught 10 passes for 75 yards. He battled a knee injury much of the season.

Sanders served as one of Arkansas’ captains in 2023. In 2022, he started all 13 games, emerging as one of the nation’s premiere running backs with 1,443 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns to go with 28 receptions for 271 yards and two scores.

Sanders burst onto the college football scene in 2021 out of Rockledge (Fla.) High School when he earned SEC All-Freshman honors from the league’s coaches after playing in all 13 games finishing with 578 rushing yards (5.2 ypc) and five touchdowns on the ground while also contributing 11 receptions for 109 yards and a score.

He is the ninth Razorback to enter the transfer portal.