BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

A third Thurman has decided to follow in the Razorback sports family legacy with her path being on the volleyball court.

Romani Thurman, the daughter of former Arkansas basketball hero Scotty Thurman, Sr., and Dr. Regina Thurman and younger sister of former Razorback football player Scotty Thurman, Jr., is transferring from North Carolina.

Arkansas, coming off a recent Elite Eight finish under head coach Jason Watson, confirmed the addition of the youngest Thurman on Tuesday morning.

The 5-10 communications major and former Little Rock Christian star, is coming off a freshman season in which she started 18 of the Tarheels’ 24 games and made 90 set appearances.

Her North Carolina team went 13-14 in 2023 and closed out its season with a win over arch-rival Duke.

“I think I was looking to come closer to home and it meant the world to me if I would have had the opportunity to come and play at Arkansas,” Thurman said. “So when the time and opportunity presented itself, it was an easy decision because that’s home for me and I have so much history at that school.

“Coach Jason is amazing and so are the girls. I have some friends that are already currently on the team and I am so bought into what Coach Jason has planned so it was a very easy decision honestly.”

Thurman is coming to a program on the rise after making its first ever Elite Eight appearance, a run which included postseason wins over Stephen F. Austin, TCU and Kentucky.

The Razorbacks were eliminated by No. 1 Nebraska, who fell to Texas in the NCAA Championship match.

“I am going to honest,” Romani Thurman said, “I feel regardless of how they did this season that I still would have wanted to be a part of this program, but obviously who doesn’t want to be a part of an Elite Eight program and one that is also going to continue to grow?”

“So, yes, seeing that made me super excited so it makes me hopeful for the future, especially because we are going to have a young crew coming back so it is going to be exciting to continue to push those boundaries and just continue to do great things.”

Thurman had career-highs against UC-Davis of 14 kills and 34 attacks, 5 digs against both Wake Forest and Michigan State, 4 blocks against Pacific and Arizona and 6 blocks assists against Wake Forest.

Her kills (174) and blocks (62) were both third-best numbers for North Carolina last season.

Thurman, Sr., whose 3-pointer sealed Arkansas’ 76-72 win over Duke in the 1994 NCAA Basketball Championship, is thrilled his daughter will be joining the Razorbacks.

“Man, I am feeling good,” Thurman said. “As a parent, you want your kids to have the opportunity to make choices and learn from decisions so she wanted to go to North Carolina because it is what she felt like was the right place for her at the time.

“After going there and having the experience she had, she came back and had some factors that she considered that kind of made her want to be back closer to home.

“Me being a dad and having played at there, that’s obviously where I wanted her to go initially, but I would ever push her into doing something. I wanted her to be able to make her decision and do what she wanted to do and and she did that.

“But now she is back where my wife and I always felt like she belonged. So she’s happy, we’re happy and excited about that they can build on the momentum that they had this year. They had a great season, She wants to just get back here and compete at a high level and continue to finish her academics at a high level as well.”

Thurman, Jr., who played at Arkansas from 2012-2015, has been the Director of Compliance at Arkansas since September of 2022 after three previous years as Assistant Director.

“We are just exited to have her closer to family,” the elder Thurman said. “My son works there on campus so that is a huge factor as well, him being there and knowing she’s got that family support if she is in need of anything.

“Her mother and I are here in Little Rock, which is not far away. It is a lot closer than the 12-and-a-half hours – or 12:45 that (Chapel Hill) was from our driveway. So things have just aligned at right time and we are excited for her to get the opportunity to experience what it is to be a Razorback.

“We look forward to her just blossoming and learning from coaching staff and bonding with the players. I am really excited for her.”

He’s happy she joining a winning program.

“It definitely doesn’t hurt and she has always been very, very competitive and wanted the opportunity to compete at a high level,” noted Thurman, Sr.

“Obviously Coach Jason showed that this year with the staff as far as they went with that appearance in the Elite Eight. I think they are excited about this year and trying to build on the momentum.

“They are going to be a lot younger than they were this year, but hey the momentum is there and they have the opportunity to see what it is like and taste it. Once you get the taste of it, you want to keep going. I am excited for those kids and know they will continue to build on that.

“Obviously I am excited for my daughter to have the opportunity to participate in that.”

Romani Thurman loves having a dad who is so famous even as she looks to continue to make a name for herself as well.

“It is amazing,” Thurman said. “I look up to him like heavily because he has done so many great things at the University, but also in general in the community.

“So it was great to be under that and I think it also pushed me to come here more because I want to continue that legacy.”

That legacy will include Romani wearing her dad’s college basketball number of 30.

“Obviously I don’t want to be known as just his daughter, but it still is special, which is why I changed my number from 23 to 30,” Thurman said.

“I have worn 23 my entire athletic career and so just to be under someone who has done great things and know what it takes to continue to do them is just amazing.”

Romani Thurman was an AVCA third-team All-American her senior season and a three-time All State and All-Conference selection as well as an early graduate.

“So graduating high school early and going (to North Carolina) in January was like the best decision that I made just because it prepared me to play at a higher level and just learn more before the season started,” Thurman said. “For me, growing up in a household like I did with my dad, he pushed me to be great, pushed me to work as hard as I can on the court and off the court.

“It was a pretty easy transition for me – the workouts and the the schedule and all that stuff. That is something that I was pretty used to just because I have been around it my whole life. I think it is like a unique system that fits me and wasn’t the hard for me to transition to being a college athlete.”

Photo courtesy of Arkansas communications