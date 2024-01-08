FAYETTEVILLE, AR- Arkansas officially announced the hiring of Ronnie Fouch as the Hogs new Wide Receivers coach.

Fouch comes to Arkansas from Missouri State where he was the co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach as well as the Bears recruiting coordinator. Fouch coached with Bobby Petrino while Petrino was a Missouri State and at Louisville as a offensive quality control analyst.

From Redlands, CA, Fouch played quarterback at Washington for three seasons and then transferred to Indiana State.

Fouch is replacing Kenny Guiton who left earlier this month to become the wide receivers coach at Wisconsin.