Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove freshman left-handed pitcher and outfielder Hunter Rose became the Arkansas baseball program’s sixth commitment of the 2026 class when he pledged on Wednesday afternoon.

Rose (6-0, 150), who was also being recruited by Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arizona State and others, made his decision public after getting the offer earlier in the day.

“It has always been my dream school ,” Rose said. “I’ve always loved watching them and going to the games. So once they offered, I just had to say yes. It took me about 30 seconds.”

Doing it so early in his career was something Rose sees as a positive.

“I went ahead and did it because it is my dream school and there’s no reason to wait – it if is my dream school and everything,” Rose said. “I can just focus on improving and getting better.”

Rose joins teammate Spencer Browning, Benton shortstop Marcus Bates, Valley View catcher Keaton Mathis, Raymore (Mo.) Peculiar lefty pitcher Johnny Carver and Overland Park (Kan.) right-handed pitcher Lincoln Boyle as Razorback 2026 commits.

He is also a high school teammate of Brenton Clark, a 2024 Arkansas pledge on a loaded Pleasant Grove squad (21-5-1, 12-0 in district action).

The Hawks downed Sulphur Springs 16-0 on Tuesday and can clinch the district championship Friday night with a win over visiting North Lamar.

“The season is going pretty good,” Rose said. “We have a really good team this year. I have been playing pretty well. I have either been pitching or playing in the outfield.”

Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs and Razorback hitting coach Nate Thompson both have plans for Rose to help their area of the team.

That’s the word from his Arkansas Sticks head coach Chase Brewster.

“We went to Arizona in January for the big Perfect Game tournament, and we practiced at Arizona State the day before,” Brewster said. “Hunter was amazing and that started his recruiting process. He went to Arkansas the next week for a camp and did really well.

“He’s just gotten better and better, and is having a great season for Pleasant Grove…Arkansas was his dream school and Coach Thompson and Coach Hobbs both wanted him, so he committed as a true two way guy who can play OF and also pitch for them.”

Photo courtesy of Hunter Rose