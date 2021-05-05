Roster and coaching changes shake up Arkansas basketball

It’s been a hectic start to the month of May for Arkansas men’s basketball team. In a span of just a couple of days, the Razorbacks have gained and lost an assistant coach. They also have their third player entering the transfer portal.

Associate head coach, David Patrick, announced on social media that he was leaving the Razorbacks. He will be taking the same position at the University of Oklahoma.

I want to THANK @EricPMusselman for the OPPORTUNITY to work alongside him & the @RazorbackMBB FAMILY! It was a year WE will never forget. My FAMILY & I enjoyed an amazing ride at an amazing place, with amazing people . @ArkRazorbacks will forever hold a SPECIAL place in our❤️ — David Patrick (@CoachDPatrick) May 5, 2021

Arkansas also announced they’ve hired Gus Argenal to be their new assistant coach. Argenal reunites with Musselman after coaching with him for two seasons at Nevada and, most recently, spent time on the staff at Cal State Fullerton.

Pig Trail Nation’s Nick Petraccione breaks down what these hires and departures mean for the Razorbacks, fills us in on an athlete entering the transfer portal and answers live questions from viewers.