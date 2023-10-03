By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The rosters for the Arkansas men’s basketball annual Red/White Showcase intra-squad scrimmage (6:30 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Oct. 4, Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville) were announced on Tuesday night, less than 24 hours before tipoff.

The Red team will consist of guard Davonte “Devo” Davis, big man Jalen Graham, wing Joseph Pinion, guard El Ellis, 3/4-combo forwards Chandler Lawson and Denijay Harris, and walk-on big man Lawson Blake.

The White team will be manned by big man Makhi Mitchell, wing Tramon Mark, guard Khalif Battle, wing Jeremiah Davenport, guard Layden Blocker, guard Keyon Menifield, Jr., big man Baye Fall, and walk-on guard Cade Arbogast.

It seemed unlikely that redshirt-sophomore forward Trevon Brazile would play, given what Head Hog Eric Musselman told the media following practice on Thursday, Sept. 28, which was Brazile would likely begin competing in live, full-contact scrimmaging in “two-and-a-half weeks.”

Indeed, Brazile was not included on either roster for the Red/White tilt.

The event will mark the fourth Red/White game under Musselman as he enters his fifth season at Arkansas (the program did not have a Red/White game in the covid-shortened 2020-21 season).

The intra-squad scrimmage is free to the public. Free parking options will be after 5 p.m. in all lots west of Razorback Road and Lot 44 (north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium).

Doors to Barnhill Arena will open at 5:30 pm. Tickets are not required for the event and seating will be general admission on a first-come, first-served basis.