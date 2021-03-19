Round of 32 here they come! Hogs advance with win over Colgate

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Justin Smith #0 of the Arkansas Razorbacks drives the ball to the basket against Jeff Woodward #55 of the Colgate Raiders during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

No. 3 seed Arkansas hadn’t faced a mid-major opponent since December, and though they fell behind by 14 points in the first half the Razorbacks didn’t forget how to turn the occasion into a feast as the Hogs gobbled up 14th-seeded Colgate, 85-68, on Friday in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Senior combo forward Justin Smith hung a monster double-double — 29 points and 13 rebounds to go with 5 steals — and the Razorbacks changed their early misfortunes by going to a small-ball, fullcourt pressuring defense while pounding the ball inside on offense en route to dominating the turnover battle (22-10), points-off-turnovers (34-15), and points-in-the-paint (36-18) while limiting the nation’s second-best scoring offense (at 86.3 points per game) to 18 points below its season average. The Razorbacks — now 18-0 when holding their opponents to 75 or fewer points — flipped a 33-19 first-half deficit with a 17-0 run to close out the first 20 minutes for a 3-point lead at the break, then after falling behind 50-44 at the 13:49 mark in the second half the Hogs closed the game by outscoring the Raiders 41-18 for their 17-point winning margin.

Coming off a loss against LSU in the SEC tournament semifinals last weekend, Arkansas (23-6) has now won 10 of its last 11 games while advancing to the NCAAT third round on Sunday to play the Texas Tech (6th seed)-Utah State (11th seed) winner, marking only the 4th time in the 21st century that the Razorbacks’ men’s basketball program has won its opening NCAAT game to advance to the Round of 32. Another win would mean the Hogs’ first Sweet 16 berth in 25 years (1995-96). Arkansas avenged a loss suffered in its previous matchup against a Patriot League team in the NCAAT — a 59-55 defeat 15 years ago at the hands of Bucknell in the Round of 64 opening game for both teams (’05-06).

The Hogs improved to 9-0 against mid-major opponents in ’20-21. They had won their previous 8 mid-major matchups each by double-digit margins with an average margin of victory of 28.4 points.

Having only played five different opponents in ’20-21 prior to the NCAAT, 14th-seeded Colgate ended its season with a 14-2 record (including 11-1 to win the Patriot League) and a No. 9 final NCAA NET ranking. The Raiders entered Friday on a 13-game winning streak while sporting the nation’s No. 1 three-point shooting-percentage defense (26.1%) and 3rd-best three-point shooting-percentage offense (40%).

The Hogs improved to 43-32 all-time in NCAAT games, a record that now includes a 30-8 mark when the Hogs play as the higher seed relative to their opponents. The Razorbacks also moved to 2-1 as a 3-seed in the NCAAT (’91-92 Hogs were 1-1). Arkansas improved to 7-5 in away games on the season (includes a 2-1 record in neutral-site games). In his second campaign as Head Hog, Eric Musselman is now 1-0 in NCAAT games and 43-18 overall at Arkansas.

Smith, who recorded his 5th double-double of the season, was joined by four other Hogs in double-figures scoring as senior combo guard Jalen Tate had 15 points to go with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and only 1 turnover; junior combo guard JD Notae had 14 points (all in the second half), 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, and only 1 turnover; freshman combo guard Davonte “Devo” Davis contributed 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks; and SEC Freshman of the Year Moses Moody chipped in 12 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal.

Musselman went with the same starting lineup for the 11th consecutive game — Moody, Davis, Smith, Tate, and sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover.

Moody hit a triple and Smith converted a steal into a layup-and-1 as Arkansas used an early 6-0 spurt for an 8-5 lead, but Colgate would outscore the Hogs 20-7 — including a 16-2 run — to take its biggest lead, 33-19, with 5:28 to play in the first 20 minutes.

Both teams missed scoring opportunities over the next 1:34, but that’s when Davis converted a steal and went coast-to-coast for a lay-in that triggered the 17-0 run to put the Hogs up 36-33 at halftime. During the run, Davis had another steal that led to him finding Desi Sills for a lay-in, a layup on an inbounds pass underneath the Hogs’ basket, and a buzzer-beating coast-to-coast lay-in.