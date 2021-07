By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — The Los Angeles Angels have drafted Arkansas reliever Ryan Costeiu in the seventh round with the No. 201-overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Costeiu was 8-3 this past season with an ERA of 5.10. He appeared in 26 games, all in relief, worked 30.0 innings, 40 strikeouts and 15 walks.