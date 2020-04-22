Ryan Mallett excited to start coaching career.

Former Arkansas & NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett is set for his next adventure, coaching.

“I’ve grown up in a football family or coaching family. I’ve got uncles, aunts and cousins in it. I knew I always wanted to do it at some point, and now is a good time for me to transition,” said Mallett in an interview shared with us by KY3 in Springfield, MO.

Last Thursday, Mountain Home High School announced they had hired Mallett as an assistant football coach.

“I was already going to live over here anyways,” shared the former Razorback, “I am building a house in this area because I love this area, and so it’s the best time as any to get into it. They have a new coach, and will be putting in a new system, and things like that, so it’s kind of a no-brainer for me to get certified.”