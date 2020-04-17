Ryan Mallett to join coaching staff at Mountain Home High School

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 04: Quarterback Ryan Mallett #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 4, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett is joining the coaching staff at Mountain Home High School, the football team announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Mallett, who transferred from Michigan to Arkansas in 2008 and set multiple passing records with the Razorbacks, will join the Bombers staff under the direction of head coach Steve Ary. It is not immediately clear what role Mallett will fill.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and also spent time with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

Mallett last appeared in an NFL game in 2017.

