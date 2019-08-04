Sam Loy Pleased to be Back in SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Junior punter Sam Loy was a late addition to Arkansas’ roster this summer, but he could very well prove to be a key addition.

Loy transferred to Arkansas from Colorado. He had originally attended Vanderbilt in 2016-17 earning All-SEC Freshman his first season. He redshirted at Colorado in 2018. Following the season, Colorado’s Daniel Da Prato, who coached Loy in Boulder, left for Arkansas. Soon afterward, Loy also made the decision to head to Fayetteville.

“The coaches, lot of things,” Loy said when asked why Arkansas. “Da Prato, I was friends with him at Colorado. He was a big proponent in that. I really liked him.

“But for me the really big thing was probably Coach (Chad) Morris, the nutrition staff and strength staff were all great things. I talked with them and they told probably exactly what I wanted because it was stuff I really wanted and needed.”

At Vanderbilt in two years, Loy punted 132 times for an average of 41 yards per punt. Coming out of San Clemente (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic High School Loy was rated a five-star punter by the Kornblue Kicking Service. Loy is pleased to be back in the SEC.

“Yeah, when I played at Vanderbilt in 2016 and 17 and then went to Colorado it was a big difference,” Loy said. “The fans and stuff like that. All the support the fans all give us I kinda missed that so I came back to the SEC.”

Loy was booming some punts Saturday morning at Arkansas’ practice in the rain.

“I’m confident,” Loy said. “Just coming in here being able to do the pro-style too something I really enjoyed with this program. At the previous program, Vanderbilt, it was just roll-outs only. So being able to come in here and do both of those which are strong suits of mine which is a positive.”

How difficult is it to be at your third college in three years? Coach Da Prato coming here probably helps with that part of the transition doesn’t he?

“That helps a little bit,” Loy said. “Same with (linebacker) Jake Yurachek he was at Colorado also. Having those two relationships helps a lot.”

Reid Bauer led Arkansas in punting in 2018 averaging 38.9 yards on 56 punts. Matthew Phillips had seven punts averaging 30.6 yards each attempt. Both are sophomore walk-ons. You have three athletes competing for one job. Does that make everyone better?

“Definitely, I feel like having competition is always a good thing,” Loy said. “You need obviously beside pushing yourself it’s always great to have someone else push yourself. For me, I always view I need to look obviously at both my talent level and looking towards the NFL. Comparing myself to NFL players to base off my competition.”

As far as NFL punters, is there one maybe you looked up to most or modeled your game after?

“The person I looked up to mostly to is Bryan Anger,” Loy said. “He played at Cal and with the (Tampa Bay) Bucs a little bit and then the (Jacksonville) Jags. He has always been a punter I looked up to.”

For a punter, what are the keys for preparing yourself for a game?

“For punters mostly personally I feel like that it’s a lot of technique and stuff like that and mental,” Loy said. “A lot of times I’m just trying to zone myself in. Block the other stuff. When you’re on the field obviously you just need to focus on what you’re doing. Don’t focus on anything else around you.”

How much is the mental aspect of kicking and punting in your opinion?

“I feel a lot of it’s mental,” Loy said. “A lot of it is also preparation. The preparation you obviously do if it’s not good you probably won’t do too well. If you do really good preparation you’ll do well. I think the mental side of it is 70-80 percent. As long as you can zone out that stuff, focus in on your craft and what’s going on on the field I feel like you should do really well.”

Loy, 6-1. 195, and the Razorbacks will return to the practice fields at 10:05 a.m. on Monday morning.