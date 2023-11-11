FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas 48-10 loss at home on Saturday against Auburn, head coach Sam Pittman, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, and defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat met with the media.

Pittman addressed numerous questions including those on his job security, how the team moves forward, and why he believes the Hogs lost to Auburn.

TeSlaa touched on the numerous family and friends he had in town from Michigan and the team’s mentality in the locker room. Jeffcoat talked about the defensives struggles to stop Peyton Thorne and the Tigers offense.

