Sam Pittman Could Have Another Coach in Place Soon

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas could have his sixth assistant coach in place following a bowl game today.

UCF takes on Marshall today at 2:30 p.m. in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. It appears that Sam Pittman could be on verge of hiring UCF’s Jon Cooper to coach tight ends on his staff.

Cooper is completing his second year on Josh Heupel’s staff. Prior to coaching tight ends at UCF, Cooper spent two years as an offensive analyst at Missouri under Heupel on Barry Odom’s staff.

Prior to working at Missouri, Cooper served as a graduate assistant at Utah State. Cooper went to Utah State after two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Oklahoma, where he helped the Sooners to a 19-7 record, including 45-31 victory over Alabama in the 2014 Sugar Bowl.



Prior to joining the staff at Oklahoma, his alma mater, Cooper spent four seasons in the NFL. He played 13 games during his first three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and made his first career start against the Dallas Cowboys at center. He signed with the Vikings out of OU as an undrafted free agent. The native of Fort Collins, Colorado, signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2012 and retired after spending one season with the club.

Cooper was a three-year starter at center for OU. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2008 where he helped block for Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford.

The announced hires by Pittman are Odom as defensive coordinator, Justin Stepp wide receivers, Brad Davis offensive line, Sam Carter with cornerbacks and Rion Rhoades linebackers.

The offensive coordinator favorite may be Florida State’s Kendal Briles. The Seminoles play Arizona State on Dec. 31 in the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. Briles reportedly interviewed with Pittman this past Monday.