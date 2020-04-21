Sam Pittman discusses why building relationships is at the heart of his FB program.

On Tuesday, Sam Pittman took the time to sit down with our Pig Trail Nation team individually to discuss a variety of topics.

Alyssa Orange wanted to focus on the relationships he builds, and why they are so important to him as a man and as a football coach.

“Trust in a relationship is important to me, and the only way I know how to build that is to communicate in the right way and the right tone,” says Pittman, “I’ve always been raised to respect people. Your job doesn’t make you better than someone else, your wallet doesn’t make you better than someone else, so it’s always been a big respect thing for me and I try and build trust through relationships.”

Coach Pittman went on to talk about the past relationships he’s developed with former Arkansas offensive lineman in his first stint with the Hogs, guys like Frank Ragnow, Travis Swanson and Denver Kirkland.

*NOTE: At the end of the interview, Pittman reveals the best pens for writing notes.*