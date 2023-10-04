FAYETTEVILLE — Beaux Limmer has started the first five games at center this season after previously playing guard prior to last year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but sophomore Patrick Kutas has got extensive work there this week.

If Kutas, who has started at right tackle, shifts to center that allows Limmer to go back to guard. But is it asking too much for a sophomore who only saw limited action as a freshman to start his first game at center on the road? Sam Pittman addressed that on Wednesday.

“Well, I mean, I wouldn’t have moved him in there if I didn’t think he could do it,” Pittman said. “I’m comfortable with how he’s looked I practice. Obviously Beaux still has that opportunity to play there, as well. But I’m comfortable with how he’s…

“He was excited to move in there. I think he wants to be the center, which obviously makes a big deal. But I’m comfortable with his first two practice days. I thought it went well on Monday and we had a little bit more noise, that takes a little bit to get used to because it’s just different. When you clap and have noise, it’s different than if you say ‘set hut.’ So those things are just something he’s gotta get used to and he’s working awful hard at it.”

The moves also includes Brady Latham moving out to tackle. Pittman talked about the moves overall and how they’ve looked this week.

“Well, obviously there’s a lot of different reasons to shuffle your line,” Pittman said. “One is to get the attention of your guys that are playing. One of them is a changing up that would hopefully help you perform better. I like where we’re at after Day 2. We have some things to clean up, but I do like some of the moves that we made. I like them. We’re still a work in progress, but I think we can get there by Saturday of what we want to get accomplished.”

Redshirt sophomore tackle Devon Manuel has battled injuries all season. Is he still nursing an injury?

“He’ll be fine,” Pittman said. “We’re going to rest him. Yes, to answer your questions has he been dealing with injuries, yeah, all year. But we’re going to rest him a little bit just to have him available for Saturday. We may rest him today and practice him tomorrow, but we need him available. So, we’re going to try to do the best we can to get him there.”

In three of the five games this season the offense has struggled. Even in the season opener rushing yards were hard to come by. Pittman was asked about Dan Enos, the new offensive coordinator.

“No, I mean, obviously we have to get better as a team and all those things,” Pittman said. “But no, it’s… Working with him has been enjoyable, and I think we’re all a little bit — including him — we’re frustrated that we’re not having more explosive plays and things of that nature. But working with him has been fantastic, and we’re continuing to try to improve every week. And he knows we have to improve, I know it, the kids know it, the rest of the staff knows it, so. But it’s been enjoyable.”

It appears the news isn’t as good on cornerback Dwight McGlothern who was injured against Texas A&M.

“Not as great of progress that I’d like for him to,” Pittman said. “We still don’t know if he’ll be available on Saturday or not, but I wish he was healing up a little bit faster than what he is.”

Arkansas and Ole Miss will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.