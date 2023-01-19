FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was in Baltimore on a recruiting trip in December to see two prospects from the transfer portal, but it started a wild rumor he was there to interview Maryland defensive coordinator Brian Williams.

Pittman never talked to Williams about the defensive coordinator job nor was he there to see Dan Enos, the offensive coordinator, who he has hired to replace Kendal Briles. Pittman saw former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III and former Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton, who are both from the Baltimore area.

The trip paid off as he landed Morgan and got an official visit from Thornton before he opted for Tennessee. Pittman talked about the Williams rumor while addressing the media about Morgan Turner, the new tight end’s coach, and Travis Williams, the co-defensive coordinator he did hire.

“After visiting with him on the phone and those things, basically I flew from Baltimore — well, here they are,” Pittman said. “Can I say, or no? I flew from Baltimore where y’all thought — not y’all, but somebody was tracking the plane — but (it was believed) I was going to hire the guy from Maryland. Bless his heart, he had to deal with that.

“I flew from there to Tampa because I knew y’all were tracking the plane. UCF is in Orlando, so I flew to Tampa, he met me over there, we visited. Then in the meantime, he (Turner) was down recruiting for Stanford in Miami, so we flew from Tampa to pick him up in Miami. We had done the contact and all this kind of stuff during the day, picked him up and brought him back. So, yeah, it was kind of fun to be honest with you.”

Enos was at Arkansas for three seasons. The 2015 one was amazing. The Hogs averaged 35.9 points per game. They averaged 465.5 yards per game of offense including 268.2 through the air and 197.3 on the ground.

Brandon Allen completed 244 of 370 passes for 3,440 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Alex Collins rushed 271 times for 1,577 yards and 20 touchdowns. Drew Morgan caught 63 passes for 843 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hunter Henry had 63 receptions for 843 yards and three touchdowns. Keon Hatcher, (tight end) Jeremy Sprinkle, Jared Cornelius and Dominique Reed were among the other receivers who had a good season.

Maryland, under Enos this season, averaged 401.2 yards and 27.9 points per outing. The team averaged 141.3 yards on the ground and 259.8 through the air per game.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 3,008 yards, 18 touchdowns and only eight interceptions this season. Maryland just missed having a 1,000-yard rusher. Roman Hemby rushed for 989 yards and 10 touchdowns on 188 attempts.

Where Arkansas will likely prosper under Enos is at tight end. This season, Corey Dyches was second on the team with 39 receptions for 494 yards and three touchdowns. CJ Dippre, another tight end, also caught 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

Pittman now has one opening remaining on his staff.