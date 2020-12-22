Sam Pittman Impressed With TCU, Arkansas’ Bowl Opponent, Compares Them to SEC Teams

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman knows the Hogs will have a tough opponent against them in the Mercari Texas Bowl.

TCU enters the game having won its last three games and five of the past six. On the other hand, Arkansas will enter it on a four-game losing streak. Arkansas faced an all-SEC schedule this season due to COVID and Pittman said the Horned Frogs look like just like the 10 teams they have already played.

“Oh yeah, they’re very talented,” Pittman said. “They’re quick, fast and move on the O-line. They must average about 310 pounds. They’ve got a big offensive line and a good offensive line. Certainly, and of course they’re skill players in the Big 12 and SEC, whatever, but they’ve got outstanding skill and outstanding speed on their team. They’ve got two punt returners on their team that are really good.”

Pittman has a lot of respect for Gary Patterson who will be on the other sideline. Patterson has a record of 177-74 as head coach at TCU and is 11-6 in bowl games.

“Well, I think he’s a wonderful person and a heck of a football coach,” Pittman said. “You can see by the way his players play for him and for that staff they have. I’ve known different guys that I coached with that coach with Coach Patterson. Several.

“Coach Patterson is a Pittsburg State guy, a Kansas man. So that’s where we started. Then we both know several different guys in the business. I don’t communicate with Coach Patterson on a monthly basis or anything of that nature, but I do run into him some in recruiting and have an opportunity to visit with him. There’s certainly mutual respect between he and I and it goes as far back as Kansas.”

The Razorbacks will hold their fourth bowl practice today and they are fully focused on TCU.

” Well simply because we felt like we could get eight full practices total with a walk (thru) on the day before the game,” Pittman said Monday. “So we’re going to get nine opportunities. We’ve already used – now – since we went today, three. Because we went twice last week. But what we did we brought our staff in [Sunday] afternoon and we started game planning. I brought them in basically about the same time that we would put the game on Saturday away if we would’ve had one. And then we game planned all the way up to 10 or 10:30 last night. Then we practiced this morning.

“Basically Trey it was TCU prep. It was a Monday, a regular Monday practice towards TCU. Tomorrow will be a Tuesday, Wednesday will be a Wednesday. Then Wednesday afternoon, Thursday, Friday (Christmas break) they’ll come back Saturday for the (COVID) test. Then starting on Sunday then we’ll go another Tuesday practice, Tuesday-Wednesday, or a Wednesday-Thursday combo Thursday practice and then obviously the walk through. So we’ve kind of set all that up. But the young kids, we may throw a little scrimmage in there, possibly tomorrow, because we’re full pads again tomorrow. So we may get a little 15-20 minute period of a young guy scrimmage like we had before.”

Max Duggan is the quarterback and not only leads the team in passing, but also rushing. Pittman talked about some of the TCU personnel.

“Max Duggan is a winner,” Pittman said. “I mean, he’s fast. He’s not overly fast. He’s got a good arm. What he is, he’s a winner. And he kind of almost wills that team to win. He can make you miss. He can run the ball. He can throw the ball. But I just like the way he plays the game. He’s very smart, takes care of it. He’s their leading rusher as well. Just a really solid, really good player.

“Defensively they’re led by (Garret) Wallow, their linebacker. They do a lot of disruptive things up front. A lot of movement, a lot of blitzing, a lot of line stunts. They try to free up those linebackers. They’re good on third down. They’ve got some good rushers out there, some really good speed out there. Then you talk about their punt return game, they’ve got two punt returners — two of them — that are dynamic. And also on their kickoff return game.

“They’ve got Gary Patterson written all over them. They play hard as heck and they’re physical. They’ve been that way ever since he’s been there.”

In addition to Wallow on defense, TCU has cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson who was a PFF All-American and defensive end Khari Coleman is Big 12 Freshman of the Year with 15 tackles for loss.

“They’re fast,” Pittman said of Hodges-Tomlinson and Coleman. “They’re slippery. They can get on the edge. They play, again, them and the other guys on defense, they play extremely hard. In the Big 12, there’s quite a bit of throwing, even though TCU’s leading the Big 12 in rushing at 214 yards per game on the ground, I don’t know if they still are, but at one point they were and they’re a running football team. They just do it out of spread. Those guys are fantastic players. We’d love to have them on our team, but they’re good football players.”

Duggan has completed 146 of 240 passes for 1,795 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushed 116 times for 526 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wallow leads the team with 90 tackles, 50 unassisted, three sacks and three forced fumbles. Hodges-Tomlinson has 26 tackles, including 14 unassisted and 13 pass breakups. Coleman has 30 tackles, 18 unassisted and three sacks.

Arkansas and TCU will kickoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN on Dec. 31.