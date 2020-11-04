Sam Pittman, Jeremy Pruitt Making Best of Practice Changes This Week

FAYETTEVILLE — No teams practiced on Tuesday due to it being Election Day so that has forced schools to rearrange their practice days.

Sam Pittman explained how Arkansas has adjusted following getting home late at night following trip to College Station this past Saturday.

“Well we’re looking forward to having a home game here against the University of Tennessee,” Pittman said. “It’s been a different week for us. We got back at 2:30 in the morning and practiced Sunday evening on the day we returned. We’re usually a Monday practice team. And then did Tuesday practice on Monday. Certainly we were off yesterday. So it’s been a little bit of a different week for us because we’re a Monday practice team and not Sunday. However, they’ve gone well.”

Tennessee is coming off a bye this past Saturday and head coach Jeremy Pruitt feels that may have benefitted the Vols in this instance.

“Having a Tuesday off was actually might have been an advantage for us because we were off last week,” Pruitt said. “We had a chance to practice on Sunday and Monday. Kinda give the guys a day off and go back and regroup.”

Pruitt then went on to pay respect to the Razorbacks.

“Kinda clean up our game plan for the next three days here getting ready for an Arkansas team that is playing really good football right now,” Pruitt said. “You look at these guys offensively they’re spreading the ball around really strong in the run game playing clean up front. Got lots of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball in the backfield, wide receiver and tight end. Defensively, it has been very well documented the turnovers they have gained this year. Coach Odom is doing a fantastic job. The guys play hard, play together and give you a lot of different looks and special teams continue to win in vertical field positions. We have a tremendous challenge and we’re looking forward to it.”

Pittman looks at the Vols and sees a very talented team coming to Fayetteville this weekend.

“Tennessee is a big, physical, good-looking, good-playing football team that loves to throw the ball deep on offense,” Pittman said. “They can run the football. Very powerful, very impressive offensive line. And on the defensive front they’re very big, very powerful. They have a wonderful linebacker in Henry To’o To’o, and of course their safeties are just an extension of that linebacker group because they’ll run and hit. You can see this has got Jeremy Pruitt’s handprint all over it. Big, physical football team that’s playing well.”

Pittman was asked how he feels his defensive line stacks up against the Vols offensive line?

“I don’t know if a lot of teams stack up great against their offensive line,” Pittman said. “They are very talented, very physical. Very well coached. They can run the ball and of course (Eric) Gray and (Ty) Chandler are hard-running guys, you know. I’ve known Jim Chaney for a long time. And if he can turn around and hand it off 75 times he’s going to do it. Obviously our D-line – we recruited some bigger guys, in this league you need some size in the D-line. I thought (Julius) Coates got better last week which will help our football team. And we’re getting a little healthier there which hopefully will be able to withstand some of this running game that Tennessee is going to put on us Saturday.”

Arkansas and Tennessee will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and televised on the SEC Network.