FAYETTEVILLE — With the hiring of Sam Pittman gone are the days of winning one SEC game in three years and basically bring up the bottom of the SEC.

After back-to-back 2-10 seasons, Pittman and the Hogs finished 3-7 against an all-SEC schedule in 2020 and then 9-4 in 2021 while winning all four trophy games. Among the teams Arkansas beat in 2021 were Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Missouri and Penn State. All but Texas were trophy games with Penn State being in the Outback Bowl.

The expectations are high for Arkansas again in 2022. Today, they will hit the practice field for the second time this spring. Last week, one reporter asked Pittman about one projection having the Razorbacks ranked No. 6 in the nation for 2022.

“Not everybody’s going to say good about you, so you still have to have that chip to prove somebody wrong,” Pittman said. “And if nobody’s talking bad about us, we’ll just make it up. We’ll go down there and… because the bottom line is that’s who we are. We are a chip on the shoulder underdog from the head coach all the way down to the last player on the team, and we like it that way. That’s who we are, and so I don’t know about that… I don’t know who put us sixth in the country. C’mon. But we’re certainly going to strive to get that way.”

Arkansas added 18 true freshmen at midterm and also has six scholarship transfers for next season and three more spots available. KJ Jefferson returns to quarterback the squad and the Hogs added Jadon Haselwood to replace Treylon Burks at wide receiver. On defense, safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool lead the returnees.

“We have extreme confidence in our football team,” Pittman said. “We have a lot of kids coming back. Got our quarterback back. Got our safety back who we played over half a year without, so we should have a good football team. I find it hard to think that as the season went on last year that teams that played us were overlooking us. We’ve beaten some pretty good teams and got into the top 10 in the country, so I’m pretty sure they figured out we have a pretty decent football team. So, we’ll see what happens, but I can promise you our team isn’t going around patting themselves on the back. We’ve got something to prove. Last year was last year. We’ve got something to prove. We’ve still got the people of Arkansas to make them proud of us. That’s our number one goal, to make the people of the state of Arkansas proud of us. We know if we do that then we’re playing hard and we’re winning games.”

Arkansas will have an open practice for the fans on April 16 at 11 a.m. They open the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at home against Cincinnati who made the four-team playoff this past season.