Sam Pittman Looking for Some Tight End to Step up Beyond Blake Kern, Hudson Henry

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman made an outstanding hire when he was able to get Dowell Loggains to Arkansas to coach the tight ends.

Loggains has been an offensive coordinator for four different NFL teams, quarterback coach for another and interviewed for two head coaching jobs in professional football as well. But Loggains inherits a room that has two proven players, redshirt sophomore Hudson Henry and senior Blake Kern. Pittman knows what those two can do, but is looking for more help there.

“Me personally, I’d like to get in a lot of 12 personnel where you have two tight ends,” Pittman said. “I think we’re going to do that some, but we just don’t have the depth there. I don’t know if it’ll affect us with how we practice. We have a lot of bodies there. Somebody’s got to step up beside Kern and Hud. (Nathan) Bax is there and we’ve got some other guys that are young that are coming basically off injuries in that room, whether it be shoulders or knees or whatever it is. We have to find another tight end at least. I think we will, but that’s concerning there because we’re not right now a whole lot deeper last year when we finished.”

In 2020, Kern caught 20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Henry caught 16 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. No other returning tight end caught a pass last fall.

The other tight ends on the roster are Bax, a redshirt sophomore, senior Koilan Jackson, redshirt freshman Collin Sutherland, redshirt freshman Zach Lee, redshirt freshman Nathan Johnson and true freshman Erin Outley. Of that group Outley, Jackson and Sutherland are on scholarship. Outley is very talented, but missed most of his senior season at Little Rock Parkview with a knee injury. Jackson is converted wide receiver who has caught four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Loggains and Cody Kennedy have recruited additional help in the Class of 2022. Both Clarendon’s Dax Courtney and Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County’s Tyrus Washington have committed to sign in December.