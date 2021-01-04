Sam Pittman May Be Moving Fast to Replace Justin Stepp, Appears to be Two Candidates For Job

FAYETTEVILLE — It appears that Sam Pittman will move fast to replace Justin Stepp who has taken the job coaching wide receivers at South Carolina.

According to a source, the two who appear to be at top of Pittman’s wish list are Colorado State’s Kenny Guiton and TCU’s Malcolm Kelly. Both have extensive recruiting ties to the state of Texas and played at big-time universities.

Guiton played quarterback at Ohio State and was a two-time captain. He coached wide receivers two years at Houston and then one year at Louisiana Tech before moving to Colorado State. Kelly was a freshman All-America at Oklahoma and made first team All-Big 12 twice as a wide receiver. Kelly joined the staff at TCU in March, 2019, after two years at Houston.

The new coach will inherit a strong wide receiver room led by Treylon Burks and Mike Woods. Arkansas signed four wide receivers in the Class of 2021 and three are set to enroll at Arkansas next weekend.

