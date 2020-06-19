Sam Pittman on players, walk-throughs in July & being a father figure

The Pig Trail Nation’s Alyssa Orange caught up with Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman on Thursday. Pittman says his Strength and Conditioning coach Jamil Walker is giving him great feedback on how in shape his players are.

“I think that we said it the whole time, that we trust our kids and we kept saying to them, ‘Why can’t you come back in as good of shape as if you are here?’ That is obviously a big task, but the feedback that we are getting from Coach Walker is that they are coming back in outstanding shape. A lot of the kids we asked to gain some weight and they did, good weight, so we were really proud of the way they came back,” says Pittman.

Pittman also talked about the NCAA’s decision to allow team walk-throughs and meetings in July, growing his relationship with his assistant coaches, and being a father figure.