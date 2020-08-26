Sam Pittman Provides Feedback on Arkansas’ First Day in Pads

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman got to see his University of Arkansas football team in full pads for the first time on Tuesday with basically good results.

Since Brad Davis isn’t available to what was described as “a preexisting condition” then Pittman got to see a lot of the offensive line. Ryan Yurachek and Joseph Henry worked with the line as well. Pittman liked what he saw there.

“I was really pleased with the line today,” Pittman said. “I thought they had a nice practice. We have to strain. We have to be mentally tough as a team. We have to get tougher that way. But we have to strain on our blocks and I thought they did more today than what I had seen. We’re still trying to find the right pieces and as we find the best five we have, we’re trying to find the best No. 6, No. 7, No. 8.

“We’re still — we’re a lot closer than what we were a week ago. I like Ricky (Stromberg) at center. I think he’s doing a really nice job. Him and Ty (Clary) are having a nice battle in there for the center spot. We’re also working Ricky at some guard. We’re also working Ty at some guard. So I’m pleased with where we are right now up front on the O-line and I’m enjoying watching them be a little bit more physical the last two days than what they were previously.”

Pittman was quick to credit Yurachek and Henry for their work with the line.

“We were able, the NCAA let us put Joe Henry on the field,” Pittman said. “And of course Ryan Yurachek is at the GA over there. I’m really not doing too much. They’re coaching the line and those things. I think Coach Davis will be back in the next couple of days, maybe a week at the longest. But those two kids are doing a really nice job. I’m over there helping them out a little bit but they’re doing a nice job of meeting with them and coaching them.

“I think if I took them completely over, I don’t want to lose any of the trust that Coach Davis had with them. So I’m just kind of a helper over there. Coach Davis is their line coach. Certainly I’m not going to not coach the line whether Coach Davis is here or not. But I don’t want to lose the trust he has with the room by saying something differently than he does. So I’m really just coaching a lot of technique type things.”

The offense features an up-tempo style with Kendal Briles that Arkansas has talked about installing the past two years, but never seemed to master it.

“If I wasn’t confident we could do it, we wouldn’t do it, No. 1,” Pittman said. “But we probably, I don’t know, have 85 to 90 percent of our offense in to be honest. And we’re not up tempo all the time, you know. We talk about a fast offense because when we want to play at that speed we have to be ready to play at that speed. So do we practice it? We obviously do. But we’re certainly not up tempo all the time.”

The offense got a new player on Tuesday when true freshman linebacker Eric Thomas moved over to offense. Thomas, 6-3, 248, was someone the staff thought could play linebacker, defensive end or tight end when they signed him.

“I think we’re trying to find another physical tight end,” Pittman said. “Eric’s not necessarily at this point, you know, high on the depth chart at linebacker. He certainly could work his way up. But we thought that his opportunity to play faster would be maybe possibly at tight end so we’re going to look at him there.”

Hudson Henry was at Tuesday’s practice, but just watching. Arkansas also has Blake Kern and Collin Sutherland as scholarship tight ends along with Henry and now Thomas.

The Razorbacks were also missing some wide receivers today. Once again Koilan Jackson wasn’t there and then Darin Turner, Karch Gardiner and Shamar Nash were all absent.

“And today we didn’t have a lot of wide receivers out there,” Pittman said. “I thought they fought through the practice. I made a special announcement after practice about those guys. Because they fought through it. I didn’t know there weren’t as many wideouts as normal out there once practice got going. We talk about it all the time, when we stay something, the kids expect us to be truthful with them. Whatever we ask them to do, we expect them to do it, and certainly whatever we tell them, they expect us to do.”

Since you were in pads for the first time, how much tackling did the team do and anyone standout?

“I thought our ball security was good,” Pittman said. “We had some drills that were live tackling, but team-wise we only had 18 plays of live-tackling today. The rest of it was thud up. It’s hard to single out guys because I don’t want to divide the team, but I thought everybody played awful hard today. I think this was our best practice as a football team that we’ve had. I liked the physicality of the practice, because that’s what we’re preaching about toughness, about strength, about mental toughness. I thought guys tried to fight through practice a little bit more than what they had in the past.”

Pittman dodged a question about when he might name a starting quarterback. It’s generally believed Feleipe Franks, a grad transfer from Florida, will get the nod.

“Well, we might name a starter,” Pittman said. “We may already have, but just haven’t told nobody. I mean, we’ve got certain people playing with the 1s and certain people playing with the 2s. To be honest with you, we haven’t switched that, so… I don’t know if I’m going to make a public announcement of who’s going to be our quarterback, I might, but our team knows. That’s all that I’m really concerned about.”

Pittman was asked which players have provided a wow factor for him thus far in practice?

“Jon Marshall, Julius Coates, Treylon Burks, (Myron) Cunningham at tackle,” Pittman said. “Dorian Gerald has certainly flashed. And, uh, Xavier Kelly has been… They’re just big dudes. They’re hard to move and they can rush the passer. I’m not for sure you’re going to have to take them out of the game in third down. I don’t know that I would. Barry’s (Odom) going to make that decision, but them guys are hard to block. So those guys have. Jerry Jacobs had a wonderful practice today. He was all over the field. Certainly Mo Brown has been really good, a consistent player. So those are the guys… I hate to name all the whole team that I think is doing good, but those are guys just right off the top of my head that come to mind.”

Senior running back Rakeem Boyd obviously was likely supposed to be on that list as well. He scored on a 50-yard run on the first play Tuesday according to Ricky Stromberg.

