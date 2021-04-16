Sam Pittman, Razorbacks Put a Wrap on Spring Drills With Red-White Game on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman’s first spring practices will come to an end on Saturday with the Red-White Game held in Reynolds Razorback Stadium beginning at 2 p.m.

The game will be complete with fans who have reserved a ticket. Pittman explained the format he will use on Saturday.

“We are going to split the teams,” Pittman said. “The Red team is going to be the (No.) one defense and the (No.) two offense and the White is going to be the one offense and the two defense and basically we’ll have a running clock. We will kick off but we won’t go live on special teams but will kick off and do everything, punt, that’s necessary.

“We’ll have a running clock until the two-minute point of the half and at the end of the game. And then the clock will just go until normal. We anticipate somewhere around 50 to 55 plays on both sides of the ball not counting special teams and around a two-hour spring. I don’t know how we’re going to continue to get better if we don’t go good on good. So we’ll go ones vs. ones.”

The spring game is one of 15 practices held this spring, Pittman was asked how much impact will it have on the depth chart?

“I don’t really know how far this game will go,” Pittman said. “Is it 20 percent of spring ball, do you put that much weight on it? Probably not. We are interested in seeing who plays a little bit better when there’s people in the stands. We’ve tried to do that partially with our scrimmages. I think we’ll see some things that we want to see and things that we don’t on Saturday but I don’t know that it’s going to weigh a whole lot more than what a normal padded practice would weigh for us.”

Since this is the 15th and final practice of the spring obviously the Razorbacks have accumulated some injuries along the way. That will prevent some players from dressing out on Saturday.

“You know, there’s some guys that we’re not quite sure,” Pittman said. “I don’t know if Dalton Wagner is going to be healthy enough to play. He’s starting at right tackle. I don’t know if he’ll be healthy enough. Ty’kieast Crawford is another one there on the O-line that won’t be able to play. Khari Johnson’s got an ankle that possibly won’t. Tyson Morris won’t be able to play. Hayden Henry, we’re going to hold him, just like we have in every scrimmage that we’ve had. And then probably up in the air still is Jashaud Stewart and Isaiah Nichols. I don’t know that they’ll play. If they do it won’t be any significant amount of reps. And by the way, that’s a good time to ask about injuries in the spring, because in the fall the answer will be crickets.”

Despite the injuries the players are excited for the opportunity to play in this game. Staring left offensive tackle Myron Cunningham offered up his thoughts on it.

“I think having a spring ball is a major tool for any player, especially if you’re working on your individual games,” Cunningham said. “I know last year we didn’t have it, so we couldn’t work on certain stuff, but I feel like this year has really helped us as a team. This spring ball, like I said, we’ve been working on becoming physical, and we’ve done that this spring, and we’ve proved it.”

Defensive end Zach Williams also talked about what he’s hoping to get out of the game.

“Really, individually I want to make a statement how much better I’ve gotten from last year,” Williams said. “I want to show people that I’ve actually gained weight and am starting to get better with my technique. And collectively I just want to actually show people that we’ve been working over these past three weeks and that the thing from last year was great but it has no comparisons with what they are going to see this upcoming season.”

Pittman also discussed the crowd size and how many he anticipates having in the stadium on Saturday.

“I’m going to guess around 15,000 probably, hopefully, that will be here,” Pittman said. “The weather’s going to be about perfect for football from what I understand. It’s going to be about 55 or 56, 57, 58, somewhere in that area. Anyway, I think it’s going to be a great day for football. I don’t think there’s much rain in there. I think we had close to 15,000 people say they’re coming on the free ticket type deal. So, we’re looking forward to having that many plus some more if we can.”

Gates to the stadium open at 1 p.m. Fans will be able to park in Lots 72, 73, 73A and 74 on the west side of the stadium across Razorback Road and Lot 44 on the north side of the stadium. ADA parking is available in Lot 44. Tailgating will not be allowed in any University parking lot, per an Arkansas Department of Health directive.

Fans will enter the stadium through gates 1 (southwest), 10 (northwest), 14 (northeast) and 15S (southeast) with the SEC Clear Bag Policy in affect for the game. Only mobile ticketing will be used along with only electronic transactions being accepted at concession stands to create a contactless experience. No cash transactions or outside food and drink will be allowed.

For fans unable to attend the game will be broadcast live on SEC Network+ and replayed on SEC Network. John Schriffen, Andre Ware and Tera Talmadge will call the game for SEC Network, while The Voice of the Razorbacks Chuck Barrett along with Razorback legends Quinn Grovey and Geno Bell call the action on the Razorback Sports Network.