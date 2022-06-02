FAYETTEVILLE — Following a 9-4 season, Sam Pittman has signed a new contract that increases his base compensation and extends his employment agreement through potentially the 2027 season based on on-field success.

The new agreement is retroactive to January 1, 2022, effective through December 31, 2026. The agreement would be extended an additional year, through December 31, 2027, if Pittman leads the Razorbacks to seven wins in any one season (inclusive of a bowl game against a Power 5 or Top 25 team) during the term of the contract.

Terms of the new deal raise Pittman’s base salary to $5 million annually with compensation escalators based on the number of wins per season and incentive bonuses based on postseason success. Pittman’s old contract paid him $3 million before bonuses.

Vice-Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek is pleased to have Pittman as the head football coach and thus reward him for the program’s success and direction.

“Coach Pittman and his staff have done a tremendous job quickly restoring the pride and belief in our football program,” Yurachek said. “There is no doubt, Coach Pittman has proven to be the right man to lead our football team. He has earned this opportunity with the success he and his staff have had on the field and on the recruiting trail. Last fall, we won four trophies, including one for our victory in the Outback Bowl, and enjoyed our best season in a decade, and I believe we’re just getting started. I look forward to continuing to work with Coach Pittman as we build our football program back to elite status.”

Pittman has never made a secret of the fact Arkansas is his dream job and he too is pleased to get the contract settled heading into the 2022 season.

“Arkansas is where I want to be, this is my dream job,” Pittman said. “I am so grateful for our University and Hunter for believing in me, our coaches and staff and the program we’re building. We are all excited to continue to build on what we’ve done and continue to make our fans and the whole state of Arkansas proud of our football team.”

Arkansas was 3-7 in 2020 against an All-SEC schedule. Arkansas had one SEC game the previous three seasons combined. This past season saw the Razorbacks topping off the season with a win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.