FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Prior to Saturday’s game in Gainesville against the Florida Gators, Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman spoke to the media on Wednesday to address the state of the team coming off the bye week.

Pittman talked about the injuries on the offensive line, how the players have been taking to new offensive coordinator Jimmy Guiton, and what other teams the Gators remind him of.

