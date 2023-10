FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas’ 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, Razorback head coach Sam Pittman met with the media to discuss the loss.

Pittman touched on a range of topics on including the offensive struggles, the play of the defense, and the plan for the bye week before the final away game of the season.

