Sam Pittman Talks Quarterbacks on The Paul Finebaum Show

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was the SEC Network’s The Paul Finebaum Show Wednesday and discussed a variety of topics including the need to find a quarterback this spring.

Redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson has been the leader at that position this spring, but redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby and others are still in the hunt for the job.

“We have to find a quarterback,” Pittman said. “We believe in KJ Jefferson, Malik Hornsby has been there. We have to find a quarterback. We’ve got to find some D-linemen. We think we have them there, but younger. Obviously we lost Jon Marshall who was our best defensive player.

“Our secondary looks really good. Our linebackers of course (Grant) Morgan’s back. (Hayden) Henry and (Bumper) Pool. Obviously that helps us. We have a lot of returning starters and have a lot good battles going on. We got in front of the public in our scrimmage Saturday before last. It’s been going well.”

Finebaum asked Pittman from a coaching standpoint how do you identify a quarterback?

“Right now we’re looking for a guy just to run the offense,” Pittman said. “Be able to have the right reads. Understand where the right reads are. Understand the secondary presnap and things of that nature. We’re looking for someone that builds confidence in our football team when he is behind the center.

“And honestly I’m looking for someone who can throw the ball and somebody that can catch it. A lot of guys look good on air. A look guys look good in one-on-one team settings, but we’re trying to find a guy that can go play well in a team setting.”

The Razorbacks will have two scrimmages plus the spring game and each will be open to the public. Arkansas scrimmaged March 20 and will have its second one on Saturday. Pittman talked about one of the reasons for opening those scrimmages.

“Part of the reason part of the reason we opened our scrimmages up I want our quarterbacks to feel a little bit more pressure,” Pittman said. “I think they will feel that a bit more with fans in the stands. That’s why we’re doing it. The other reason is we want the folks of our state to be able to see us play.”

Finebaum asked Pittman how much different it is for the players when fans are there for a practice as opposed to the closed ones.

“I think it has always been that way,” Pittman said. “Some guys play better with people in the stands and some play worse. We have to find that out this spring. Obviously a guy can have a good day or a bad day.

“KJ Jefferson, at the quarterback spot, has proven he can play SEC Football and play it well with his one start he had against Missouri last year. And we know that, but we’re trying to put them in as difficult situations as we can. We ran the ball well our last scrimmmage, didn’t protect it as well and held the ball quite a little longer than we would like to.”

The unofficial passing statistics for Arkansas’ first scrimmage were as follows.

KJ Jefferson, 11-13, 114 yards, two touchdowns and one interception

Malik Hornsby, 6-16, 84 yards

John Stephen Jones, 3-5, 27 yards

Lucas Coley, 2-6, 23 yards, one touchdown

Kade Renfro, 3-4, 25 yards

Jacob Switzer, 2-2, 15 yards