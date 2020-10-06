Sam Pittman Talks Recruiting, Hudson Henry, Myles Slusher, Co-Defensive Players of Week and Hudson Clark

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman did in two weeks what hadn’t been done at the University of Arkansas the past two seasons and that was win an SEC game.

Arkansas went on the road and defeated No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14. That evens the Razorbacks on the season at 1-1 after falling to Georgia in the season opener. They will face a 1-1 Auburn team on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Here’s five things from Pittman on various topics.

Hudson Clark

Clark, 6-2, 176, is a redshirt freshman walk-on defensive back from Highland Park (Texas) High School. His father is originally from Conway and that helped get the four-year letterwinner to Arkansas. He had two tackles, including one solo, in the win on Saturday night. Following the game Pittman praised him.

“I loved him. He played a really good game. To be honest with you, we had a meeting this morning about playing the players, and Barry (Odom) and Sam Carter, they were going to play him regardless if someone had gotten hurt or not. He had earned playing time and he was looking really good, and I agreed with them. It was nice to see him do some special things and be a huge part of a big win.”

Recruiting

Pittman talked about what the impact of Saturday’s win could have on recruiting.

“Well we took a little bit of extra time [Sunday] to get ahold of recruits. Obviously, we wanted to talk to them after Saturday. A lot of times kids in the state are looking for a reason to go to the University of Arkansas. Hopefully we can give them enough reasons to come here. But you find the parents were as pumped up as the kids. I got different videos from recruit’s parents whooping and hollering at the game and all that kind of stuff. It was a lot of fun. We certainly haven’t had anyone jump in on us last day or two, but hopefully they will.”

Myles Slusher

The former four-star recruit from Broken Arrow (Okla.) got his first start on Saturday night. Slusher, who is a true freshman, finished with three tackles, including a solo, in the win. Pittman praised him for his performance.

“You know he’s a mature guy. I mean you could tell that in recruiting. And it doesn’t seem too big for him. He’s very confident. He’s got good athletic skill and he will hit you. And so I think he’s done a really nice job. I’m awful glad that he’s on our team. But you know he’s got the right demeanor for a defensive player. He likes to hit, he like to run and he’s smart. He has improved his being vocal back there. I was real pleased with the way he played on Saturday.”

Hudson Henry

The redshirt freshman tight end caught four passes for 20 yards including a 12-yard touchdown. Henry was a four-star recruit out of Pulaski Academy and is the younger brother of Hunter and Hayden Henry.

“Yeah, you know, I think he’s just getting better each week. It’s awful nice seeing another Henry get in the end zone for the Razorbacks. I think he’s growing every week. I’m proud of him. He’s getting physical in the blocking game. You know he’s just a freshman, a redshirt freshman. I think he’s going to be a really, really good player for us and I think he’s doing a nice job. I’m proud of him.”

Joe Foucha, Bumper Pool SEC’s Co-Defensive Players of the Week

The SEC chose to honor both Foucha and Pool following Arkansas’ big defensive showing in Starkville. Pool finished the game with 20 tackles, including seven solo, and two pass breakups. Foucha had two interceptions, two tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss. Pittman was pleased the pair got the honor.

“Yeah, I think it’s a great honor and I’m happy for them. Obviously they had good games and were helped by their teammates to receive those honors, but we’re very, very proud of them and happy for them.”