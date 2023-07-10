FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman along with quarterback KJ Jefferson, running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and defensive end Landon Jackson will represent Arkansas at the SEC Media Days on Wednesday, July 19, in Nashville, Tenn.

Pittman is set to begin his fourth season as head coach at Arkansas. Jefferson is a redshirt senior while Jackson and Sanders are juniors. Arkansas is in the 9-12:15 p.m. time slot.

In 2022, Jefferson completed 204 of 300 passes for 2,648 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He rushed 158 times for 640 yards and nine touchdowns which was second on the team. Jefferson has been the MVP of both bowl games the Hogs have played in the past two years. Jefferson and the Hogs defeated Penn State in the Outback Bowl and then Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl following this past season.

Sanders led the Hogs in rushing with 222 carries for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sanders was third on the team with 28 receptions for 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jackson finished with 23 tackles, including nine solo, 3.5 for loss, three sacks, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and blocked one kick.

Arkansas is coming off a 7-6 season. They open the 2023 season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, against Western Carolina at 3 p.m.