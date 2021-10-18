Sam Pittman Updates Arkansas’ Injury Situation After Seven Games

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman provided an update on injured Razorbacks including safety Jalen Catalon and offensive tackle Dalton Wagner.

Catalon missed his first game of the season on Saturday. He had been playing with a broken hand, but also injured his shoulder which required surgery on Monday.

“But he has surgery this morning,” Pittman said. “He had some slight tears in his labrum in the front and the back. Surgery went well. He’s already been in the facility and went to Walmart to get his meds. So he’s doing well.”

Catalon is considered one of the top safeties in the nation. Since he has been in college for three years he’s eligible to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Pittman was asked if the two had discussed that?

“I think you’d have to talk to him,” Pittman said. “But in all my thought process is that he’ll come back but I think you’d have to talk to him about it. He’ll know the answer a little bit better than me.”

Wagner injured his finger against Georgia and hasn’t played since. Pittman gave a more optimistic report on the right tackle.

“Yeah, oh yeah, he will return for sure,” Pittman said. “I anticipate he will be back for Mississippi State. They told us whenever he did it it would be about a 21-day recovery as far as the healing process then able to practice. That would be from the time he had to the Monday Mississippi State week. So I anticipate him back.”

Arkansas has started Ty Clary in Wagner’s spot at right tackle. Myles Slusher took over the starting role for Catalon at safety.