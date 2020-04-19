Sam Pittman’s Leadership During This Period Draws Praise From Barry Odom, Kendal Briles

FAYETTEVILLE — When Sam Pittman was named the head coach at Arkansas on Dec. 8 he could have never imagined what was getting ready to happen.

He knew he was taking over a program that was 8-28 the past three years. So he knew in that regard what he was getting into.

However, there’s no way he knew his team would get no spring practices, no spring evaluations for recruiting and no summer camps. That’s what has or is expected to happen due to the COVID-19 that has crippled the entire world. For that matter, it’s not certain there will even be football this fall. And if there is will it be played without fans? Despite all these obstacles, Barry Odom praised Pittman’s leadership during this time.

“Yeah, coach looked at this early on and I can’t give Coach Pittman enough praise on how he’s handled this,” Odom said. “There’s a lot of things that come your way as a head coach that they didn’t give you a handbook on how to do it. He’s been awesome and he’s provided leadership at every turn of what has gone on. It’s really provided a calmness around our organization and a direct plan of ‘This is what we’re doing and this is how we’re doing it, now let’s go to work.”

Kendal Briles echoed that same sentiment about Pittman’s leadership.

“There’s so many different ways to skin a cat at this point,” Briles said. “Obviously like coach said there’s no handbook to how you handle certain times like this. Once again, I’m going to say the same thing as Barry said that Coach Pittman has been unbelievable as a leader, providing us with the details on a day-to-day basis of what we want to get done and have a plan to go out and execute it. It’s been good. Everybody is on the same page.

“This is a new job and a new journey for all of us. We feel very blessed to be representing the Hogs. And nobody loves this program more than Coach Pittman and he’s got a staff that respects him. We’re doing everything we can to help him be successful and help Arkansas be successful so the people in this state can be very proud of this football program.”

Arkansas is slated to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 5, against Nevada at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.