BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas baseball signee Walker Martin of Eaton, Colo., was taken by the San Francisco Giants in the second round with the 52nd overall pick in Sunday night’s Major League Baseball Draft in Seattle.

Martin (6-2, 185), a shortstop who turned 19 in Feb. and is one of older high school prospects in draft, was ranked as the 24th best prospect in the draft by both Baseball America and ESPN.

The 52nd pick of the draft has a slot value of $1,620,800 million.

“I’m just pumped to be a Giant,” Martin said on an interview with the MLB Network shortly after his selection. “They have got a good team and I am excited to be teammates with (fellow Giant draftee) Bryce Eldridge. We got to talk a little bit at the MLB (Combine). He’s a great kid and I know we are going to help the Giants get through the system and hopefully get to the league as soon as possible.”

Martin was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in after hitting .633 (50 of 79) and leading the nation with 20 homers while having 75 RBIs, 11 doubles and 60 runs scored during his senior season.

He led his team to a 29-0 record and a state championship and had a

home run streak of 9 straight games, one shy of the national record.

That led Martin to being named MaxPreps Small Town National Player of the Year, an honor reserved for players from schools with no more than 1,000 students and from towns with a population less than 10,000 people.

The MaxPreps Small Town All-America team consists of 60 players who competed at schools and also included Arkansas signee Barrett Kent, a pitcher from Pottsboro, Texas.

