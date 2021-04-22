Saturday’s Arkansas-South Carolina Game Moved To Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Mother Nature has it out for the Razorbacks.

No. 1 Arkansas will play a doubleheader in an SEC series for the third consecutive weekend as Saturday’s contest at No. 11 South Carolina has been moved up to Friday, April 23, due to impending inclement weather.

The Hogs’ series finale against the Gamecocks was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. CT Saturday, April 24. Arkansas and South Carolina will instead play two nine-inning contests on Friday, starting with game one at 1 p.m. CT followed by game two at 6 p.m. CT.

Both contests will still broadcast live on SEC Network+.

