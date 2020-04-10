Scoota Preps for NFL Draft After Putting Up Elite Numbers at Arkansas

Story By Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

De’Jon “Scoota” Harris, a Harvey, Louisiana native finished fifth all-time in tackles at Arkansas. Later this month, he’ll find out where he’ll start his pro career when the NFL Draft takes place with a virtual format amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. His home state is a COVID-19 hot spot.

“Most of the time, it’s just making sure I’m healthy and my family members down there are still healthy. My mom just called me the other day making sure I have all my things, making sure I’m staying inside,” Harris said.

Scoota became only the fourth Razorback in school history to record 100+ tackles three years in a row. After posting 115 tackles as a sophomore, Harris finished with 118 as a junior and 101 as a senior. He’s only 37 shy of the school record.

Harris, who is working out in Fayetteville ahead of the Draft April 23-25, expects to come off the board some time in rounds four through six. He trains with other Razorback Connections including Former Hog Dre Greenlaw who reached the Super Bowl earning NFL All-Rookie honors with the 49ers.

While Scoota was a defensive standout at Arkansas, the guy he liked watching the most growing up played on offense, Reggie Bush (Running Back). Bush also appeared on special teams becoming an All-Pro Punt Returner in 2008.

In addition to punting and kicking duties, Harris played running back and quarterback at John Ehret High School and was named The New Orleans Advocate All Metro Team’s Offensive Player of the Year for large schools. He earned All-SEC Freshman honors in 2016 and AP All-SEC 2nd-Team honors from 2017-2019.