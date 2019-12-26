Season Opener Won’t be Breather for Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Sam Pittman will begin his head coaching career at Arkansas with a Sept. 5 game against Nevada at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Wolf Pack is set to take on the University of Ohio in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday, Jan. 3. Nevada enters the game with a record of 7-5 including a 41-38 victory over San Jose State. They opened the 2019 season against Purdue and won 34-31.

The losses were to Oregon (77-6), Hawai’i (54-3), Utah State (36-10), Wyoming (31-3) and UNLV (33-30 in overtime). Nevada returns many of its key players next season.

Quarterback Carson Strong is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman. He has completed 206 of 325 passes for 1,933 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Strong’s favorite target is junior wide receiver Elijah Cooks, 6-4, 215. He has 62 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Sophomore running back Toa Taua, 5-9, 210, is a threat both on the ground and catching passes. He leads the squad in rushing with 190 carries for 759 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 30 passes for 185 yards.

Sophomore defensive back Tyson Williams, 5-9, 195, leads the team in tackles with 77 while also picking off one pass.

Nevada head coach Jay Norvell fired three coaches following the UNLV game. The coaches fired (defensive coordinator, secondary and safeties) have only been replaced by interim coaches for the bowl game.

Nevada’s kickoff time for the bowl game is set for 2:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN.