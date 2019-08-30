Season Preview: Hogs Upgrade at Receiver: Depth Tested Early After Injuries

By: Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

The Hogs are taller and faster as a receiving corps in 2019. Freshman Treylon Burks will start at at one spot and Freshman Trey Knox is working his way back from illness. However, while Senior Deon Stewart is out for the year with an ACL injury, Junior Jordan Jones is sidelined for a few more weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Sophomore Mike Woods will start after playing in ten games, starting seven as a freshman. Meanwhile, Sophomore Koilan Jackson is back after battling a knee injury.

